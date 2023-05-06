WASHINGTON, D.C.—U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, joined with a group of colleagues to introduce a bipartisan resolution in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the State of Israel (May 14). The bipartisan resolution reaffirms the United States’ steadfast commitment to Israel’s security, underscores our dedication to combatting antisemitism and efforts to delegitimize Israel, and celebrates the indelible ties between our countries and our people, among other provisions.

