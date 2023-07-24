WASHINGTON, D.C.—Today, U.S. Senators Todd Young (R-Ind.), Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), Ted Budd (R-N.C.), and Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) introduced bipartisan legislation to help small businessowners integrate digital tools into their businesses. The Small Business Technological Advancement Act would clarify that small businesses can utilize the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) 7(a) loan program to finance technology that supports daily operations, including inventory management, product delivery, and accounting systems.

Tags

Recommended for you