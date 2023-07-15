WASHINGTON, D.C.—Today, U.S. Senators Todd Young (R-Ind.), along with other legislators—both senators and representatives—from Arizona, Tennessee, Ohio, Virginia, California, New York, and Texas, introduced the Building Chips in America Act (BCAA), which will maximize the opportunity to bring microchip manufacturing back to America while maintaining environmental protections for clean air and water.
Young, Colleagues introduce bipartisan, bicameral bill to maximizer CHIPS and Science Act while maintaining environmental protection
