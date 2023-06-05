WASHINGTON, D.C.—U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) and a group of Senate colleagues introduced the bipartisan Community College Agriculture Advancement Actto fund agriculture workforce training, education, and research programs at community colleges.
Young, Colleagues introduce bill to support ag education programs at community colleges
