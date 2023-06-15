WASHINGTON, D.C.—Today, U.S. Senators Todd Young (R-Ind.), Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), and Mark Warner (D-Va.) introduced the Global Technology Leadership Act. This bipartisan legislation would establish an Office of Global Competition Analysis to assess how the United States fares in key emerging technologies – such as artificial intelligence (AI) – relative to other countries to inform U.S. policy and strengthen American competitiveness.

