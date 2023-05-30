WASHINGTON, D.C.— U.S. Senators Todd Young (R-Ind.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Ben Cardin (D-Md.), and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) introduced bipartisan legislation to crack down on anti-competitive practices in the U.S. organ donation system by modernizing the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (OPTN).
featured popular
Young, Colleagues introduce bill to enhance competition in organ donation network
- Content Provided
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Buck arrested for OWI - BAC .15% or more, OWI - Endangering
- Accident Report provided by Marshall County Sheriff’s Department
- Young, Colleagues introduce bill to enhance competition in organ donation network
- NP takes control early, cruises to win over Glenn
- Congressmen Yakym, Menendez introduce legislation to support integration of drones into airspace
- Heckaman arrested for OWI-ACE .15 or more
- Greene and Skaggs arrested on multiple charges
- Young, colleagues reintroduce bill to cut burdensome regulations, increase housing opportunities for Americans
Most Popular
Articles
- Rimel arrested for OWI and Leaving the Scene of Property Damage Accident
- Heckaman arrested for OWI-ACE .15 or more
- Hill arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine
- Greene and Skaggs arrested on multiple charges
- Billings arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine
- Barnes arrested for Domestic Battery
- Sosa arrested for multiple charges including neglect of dependent
- Rosas arrested for multiple charges
- Hernandez arrested for Strangulation and Domestic Battery against a Juvenile
- Hendricks arrested for Warrant
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.