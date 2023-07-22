WASHINGTON—On July 13, U.S. Senators Todd Young (R-Ind.), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), and Tim Kaine (D-Va.) introduced the Data for American Jobs Act of 2023 (DAJA), bipartisan legislation to support career and technical education (CTE) and expand pathways to good-paying jobs. The legislation ensures that federal education data and research incorporates CTE to help improve states’ career readiness programs, meet the needs of the economy, and expand the skilled workforce.
Young, Colleagues introduce bill to boost CTE, connect Hoosiers with good paying jobs
