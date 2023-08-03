WASHINGTON, D.C.—On July 27, U.S. Senators Todd Young (R-Ind.), Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.), and Ted Budd (R-N.C.) highlighted the successful passage of their microchip manufacturing permitting reform bill, the Building Chips in America Act, as part of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

