WASHINGTON, D.C.—On July 27, U.S. Senators Todd Young (R-Ind.), Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.), and Ted Budd (R-N.C.) highlighted the successful passage of their microchip manufacturing permitting reform bill, the Building Chips in America Act, as part of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).
Young, Colleagues highlight successful passage of Chips Permitting Bill in the Senate NDAA
