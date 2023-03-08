WASHINGTON, D.C.—U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.), along with his Republican colleagues on the Senate Commerce Committee, today called on the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to rescind its costly proposed rule to require government contractors to provide extensive information about greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.
Young, Colleagues call on Administration to rescind costly climate agenda on NASA's Space Exploration
