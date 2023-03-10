WASHINGTON, D.C.—Today, U.S. Senators Todd Young (R-Ind.) and Ben Cardin (D-Md.) introduced the Modern, Clean, and Safe Trucks Act of 2023. The bipartisan bill would repeal the federal excise tax (FET) on heavy trucks and trailers, which was established over 100 years ago to support efforts to pay for World War I.

Tags

Recommended for you