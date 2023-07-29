WASHINGTON, D.C.—U.S. Senators Todd Young (R-IN) and Ben Cardin (D-MD) introduce bipartisan legislation to help prevent lifesaving organs from getting lost in transport. The Lost Opportunities to Supply Transplantable (LOST) Organs Act would require the U.S. organ donation system, managed by the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), to better track organs and publicly report when logistics errors result in a lost, damaged, or delayed organs.
Young, Cardin introduce bill to ensure lifesaving organs reach patients
