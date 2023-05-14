WASHINGTON, D.C.—Today, Indiana’s U.S. Senators Todd Young and Mike Braun and Congressman Rudy Yakym (R-IN-02) sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and U.S. Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall urging the Air Force Reserve to return full inspection point operations for the KC-135 Stratotanker fleet back to Grissom Joint Air Reserve Base.
