WASHINGTON—U.S. Senators Todd Young (R-Ind.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Chris Coons (D-Del.), and Mitt Romney (R-Utah) have announced a bipartisan push towards the enactment of a new tax agreement with Taiwan. Today, the Senators introduced a resolution that encourages the Administration to begin negotiating a tax agreement with Taiwan in order to further strengthen economic ties between the U.S. and Taiwan.
Young, bipartisan group lead push for new tax agreement with Taiwan
