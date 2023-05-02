WASHINGTON, D.C.—Today, U.S. Senators Todd Young (R-Ind.) and Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), along with U.S. Representatives Scott Peters (D-CA-50), Drew Ferguson (R-GA-3), Mike Levin (D-CA-49), and Jake LaTurner (R-KS-2), reintroduced the Pioneering Antimicrobial Subscriptions to End Upsurging Resistance (PASTEUR) Act to encourage innovative drug development targeting the most threatening infections, improve the appropriate use of antibiotics, and ensure domestic availability of antibiotics when needed.

