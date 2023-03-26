WASHINGTON, D.C.—U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) today spoke on the Senate floor about the ongoing crisis at our southern border and how the fentanyl epidemic is affecting Hoosier communities.
Young: addressing Fentanyl Epidemic requires better border security
