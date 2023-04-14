On Thursday, April 13th, 2023 at approximately 10:50 p.m., Marshall County Officer Wozniak responded to the 1000 block of Plymouth-Goshen Trail for reports of a single vehicle accident. Upon arrival, the officer found the driver, Nathaniel L. Yoder of Goshen, IN. The driver was suspected to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Field sobriety tests were completed as well as an evaluation by drug recognition expert, Officer Cullen Smith. Nathaniel was later transported to the Marshall County Jail and processed for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Class C Misdemeanor, and Possession of Marijuana, Class A Misdemeanor. The bond for Nathaniel Yoder is $1,500.00 cash. 

