GARY -- A wrong-way driver Tuesday night hit another car head on sending three people to the hospital, according to the Indiana State Police.
Preliminary investigation by Trooper John Landowski revealed at approximately 10:42 p.m. Tuesday a 2005 Dodge Caravan, driven by Melissa Herzog, 37, of Hammond, was eastbound in the west bound lanes of I-80/94, near Broadway when the Caravan hit a 2017 Honda Accord head on.
The Accord was in the left middle lane (4 Lanes) going westbound when the driver Bryan J. Lopez, 21, of Montgomery, Ill., could not avoid the Dodge.
Herzog tried to leave the scene on foot but troopers were able to detain her.
Herzog was taken to North Lake Methodist Hospital in Gary for non-life threatening injuries where she was kept for observation.
Lopez and his passenger, Jozlyn Rocha, 21, of Aurora, Ill., were also taken to North Lake Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Further investigation revealed that Herzog had an open container of alcohol and her licensed was suspended, alcohol use may have also been a factor in the crash, ISP said in a news release.
Formal charges are to be determined by the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office.
The left three lanes of I-80/94 west bound were closed for investigation of the crash, removal of the injured and vehicles, and clean-up of the road.
All lanes were re-opened at approximately 1:03 a.m.
Assisting were Troopers Paul Arnold, Justin Hansen, Corey Adam and Regen Smith, Gary Fire and EMS and 1st Response Towing.
Under the Law, criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.