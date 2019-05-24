LAKE STATION -- Early Friday a LaPorte County man died after driving the wrong way on the Indiana Toll Road and crashing into a semi near the 17.5 mile marker eastbound.
Around 4:45 a.m., Indiana State Police Dispatch received calls of a wrong-way driver that crashed into a semi in the eastbound lanes near the 17.5 mile marker, Indiana State Police Sgt. Ted Bohner, Bremen Post spokesperson, said in a news release. This is three and a half miles west of the Lake Station exit.
Preliminary investigation by Trooper Kenneth Payonk, and witness statements, indicate that a black 2019 Toyota Avalon, driven by 50 year-old Kevin Galloway, of LaPorte, was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of the Toll Road before the crash.
A semi travelling in the right lane was able to swerve to the left and avoid the Toyota. The Toyota then collided with a white 2012 Freightliner driven by Ernest Sasak, 60, of Tustin, Mich.
The left side of the Toyota collided with the front right of the Freightliner as both vehicles moved toward the center lane.
The Toyota continued across the eastbound lanes and collided with the center barrier wall and came to a final rest. Galloway was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The center and left lane were closed for crash reconstruction and removal of the vehicles until approximately 9:45 a.m. This is an ongoing investigation and autopsy and toxicology results are pending.
Family of Galloway has been notified.
The Indiana State Police were assisted by the Lake County Coroner, Gary Fire Department and EMS, Gary Police Department, and troopers for the ISP Lowell Post.