Wild Rose Moon is pleased to announce Maggie Kubley as their new Executive Director. Kubley will join Artistic Director George Shricker to co-lead Wild Rose Moon as it diversifies its programming and deepens its commitment to providing exceptional arts experiences to the greater Marshall County community.
Kubley succeeds Schricker, who has held the Executive Director position since 2016. “I am excited to have a person of Maggie's caliber piloting the Moon,” says Schricker. “Maggie is an accomplished performer, songwriter, singer, piano player, actress, producer, and a well-organized businesswoman--and the list goes on! Her direction of the Moon gives me the time and permission to step sideways and jump more fully into developing our production capacities; this includes producing the Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour and directing new creative video projects. This is especially important now, as the Moon is experiencing a huge uptick in requests by artists wanting to perform at our venue. Having Maggie on board allows my natural talents to breathe a bit. It's so great to know there's someone so experienced and confident at the helm of our creative ship.”
As the executive director of Wild Rose Moon, Kubley will focus on the role of fundraising in the organization’s success, creating a fun and exciting Membership Program, and support ongoing artistic and education programming while overseeing all administrative functions, including development, marketing, facilities, and operations.
“The Board of Wild Rose Moon, along with George and his team, have grown Wild Rose Moon into something truly special,” says Kubley. “I aim to expand Wild Rose Moon into a place that isn't just a venue for top-notch entertainment; it's also a place for community building. Wild Rose Moon inspires me with the work they have already done. I’m eager to build on this legacy.”
Kubley graduated from Plymouth High School and Ball State University, earning her BA in Theatrical Studies. Kubley moved to back to Plymouth from Chicago, IL, where she worked in office administration and theatre development while also participating in the theatre world as a multimedia performance artist, the music scene as a singer/songwriter, in the art world as a collage artist. “I’m a good mix of artistic and administrative. I enjoy being on stage as much as I enjoy being in the office or front-of-house, ensuring patrons the arts have a meaningful and inspiring experience.”
EXPANDING EDUCATION PROGRAMMING
In addition to Wild Rose Moon’s Media Production Internship Program, Wild Rose Moon will offer piano and voice lessons taught by Kubley. “Singing and playing the piano is a central part of how I communicate as an artist, I’m always eager to share my passion for music and performing,” says Kubley. “And most importantly, it's fun! I love teaching people how to express themselves via music.”
Piano and vocal lessons will be available starting in September, with additional instrument lessons to be added in the winter. For more information, email maggie@wildrosemoon.com or call (574)780-0464.
INVITATION TO THE THEATER
A Night of One Acts, the inaugural event produced by Kubley featuring staged readings of two one-act plays written by Wild Rose Moon interns Levi Crawford and Katy Smith, will take place on August 26th at 7 pm. The event will also feature themed mocktails designed by the playwrights to compliment their works. Kubley invites all members of the community to attend. “These plays are captivating and extremely entertaining,” she says. “I’d especially love to see any and all people interested in creative writing, acting, and/or theater in the audience as I would love to continue producing theatre works written by local artists and this is a perfect way for them to get inspired. Katy and Levi are excellent playwrights.” Tickets are $7 at the door.