PLYMOUTH — World “No Tobacco Day” is held every year on May 31 to raise awareness about the harmful and life threatening effects of tobacco use. The theme for 2022 is “A threat to our environment.” which comes from cultivation, production, distribution, and waste.
This year, Annette Haining, Marshall County Tobacco Education Coordinator - Saint Joseph Health Systems and Jalysa Gibson, Youth Program Coordinator of the VOICE Grant Tobacco Initiative with Community Health at Saint Joseph Health Systems, is leading a group of volunteers to pick up littered cigarette butts from River Park Square through downtown Plymouth Tuesday at 1 p.m.
Those butts will be displayed in the front window of the Plymouth Chamber of Commerce office along with a display for the Breathe Easy Marshall County Alliance and the Marshall County VOICE Program.
Read more about the local effort to combat tobacco use among adults and teens in Marshall County in the Pilot News Tuesday.
Pilot News Group Photo / Jamie Fleury
Annette Haining, Marshall County Tobacco Education Coordinator - Saint Joseph Health System.
More information about the programs can also be obtained by contacting Haining by phone at 574-948-4988 or by email at Annette.Haining@sjrmc.com.