NAPPANEE — The Woodview Eaglebots can now add “World Champions” to their already broad repertoire of wins.
Jake Simons, a fifth grade teacher at Woodview Elementary, has been coaching the Eaglebots since the team started three years ago.
And he was as new to robotics as his students were.
“I had zero experience with engineering or competing with robots,” Simons said. “But, it was something that was suggested I start up at my school. When I do something, I put my all into it, always trying to do my best. So, I spent hundreds of hours researching, planning and creating a program at my school to reach a high level of success.”
In its first year, there was only one Eaglebots team, and Simons saw his research pay off when it qualified for Worlds.
“Only 6 percent of teams advance to State and eventually Worlds, and we were able to accomplish that in our rookie year,” said Simon, who used that success to add a second team the following year, allowing more students to participate and for him to further challenge himself.
In their second seasons, the Eaglebots qualified for State, and made it to the Division Finals at Worlds, so were able to come back for a third season and better prepare. Simons said strong leadership from the team’s fifth graders boosted the team.
“We set a goal at the beginning of the season to really make some noise at the international level,” he said. “In order to achieve that, the kids really had to buy into what I was teaching and the purpose of this program. The kids will always rise or fall to the expectations that are put into place.”
