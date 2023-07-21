On July 21, 2023 at approximately 6:09 a.m. a Plymouth Police conducted a traffic stop at Red D Mart for traffic violations. During the investigation, the driver was identified as Thomas Woodard, 43 of Plymouth. Woodard was found to have a suspended prior drivers license and was taken into custody. Woodard was lodged at the Marshall County Jail.
Woodard arrested for Suspended Drivers License - Prior during Traffic Stop at Red D Mart
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
