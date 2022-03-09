March is Women’s History month. Rather than focus on women who made history, Pediatrician Noemi Adame Gamel is making history.
She is a woman, pediatrician, daughter, sister, wife, mother, friend and advocate. None of those roles define her, all but are all a part of her unique identity.
Adame is the daughter of Mexican immigrants Hector and Lupita Adame, the oldest of four sisters, and was raised in a loving, supportive, multi-generational home with her grandmother Simona Partida living with them.
Adame earned her Bachelor of Science at the University of Texas, Rio Grande Valley, her Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) from the University of Texas, Medical Branch in Galveston, and completed her residency at the University of Utah.
Adame married Chris Gamel and they had two children together; their daughter Kara and a son Tristan.
After working as a hospitalist she eventually opened her own practice, Culver Pediatrics, in 2020. As a Pediatrician she focuses on the whole family’s needs. “I don’t just take care of kids, I take care of the family.”
Adame is determined to utilize Culver Pediatrics’ resources to improve the lives of all people of the community. During the month of March, she is conducting a needs assessment survey to obtain input from locals about which services would benefit the community most.
For more information about how Culver Pediatrics or to request the QR code for taking the needs assessment survey please visit www.CulverPediatrics.com.
