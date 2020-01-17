Marshall County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tami Napier indicated that charges have been filed against Ashlee Reacker-Rans alleging Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death for an incident that occurred on December 19, 2019. Rans’ arrest was authorized by Judge Robert O. Bowen after his determination that probable cause existed for the charges alleged.
Court documents reveal that Det. Sgt. Jeff Snyder of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department alleged in an Affidavit for Probable Cause that he initiated an investigation that began with a 911 call seeking medical assistance for a two-month old infant at a Plymouth address.
The affidavit goes on to allege that the infant was deceased at the time of emergency response services’ arrival.
It is alleged in the affidavit that while breastfeeding the infant the previous night fell asleep with the infant in Rans’ bed. The affidavit went on to allege that an autopsy was performed on the infant which revealed the presence of methamphetamine. The cause of death was determined to be “acute methamphetamine intoxication” by the forensic pathologist.
Tami Napier noted that a thorough law enforcement investigation that includes conclusions from experts is necessary in cases like the Rans case. “In cases like this it is imperative that due consideration is given to the allegations in the probable cause affidavit following an investigation as the charges are very serious.”
Tami Napier explained that two counts of Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death. Count one addresses the unsafe sleeping arrangement and the second count addresses the methamphetamine intoxication. Both counts are charged as Level 1 felonies punishable, if convicted, by a term of imprisonment of between 20 to 40 years, and a fine of up to $10,000.
Readers are reminded that criminal charges are mere allegations and that the person charged is presumed innocent of the allegations unless or until proven guilty in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt.
See Saturday's Pilot for continued coverage