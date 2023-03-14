On Sunday, March 12th, 2023 at approximately 11:54 p.m., Marshall County Officer Wozniak initiated a traffic stop on a 2008 Tao Tao moped on Michigan Road near Veteran's Parkway. During the investigation, the officer located marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia. The driver of the moped, Carol J. Wagers, age 63, was transported to and booked into the Marshall County Jail. At the jail, she was found to be in possession of additional marijuana and paraphernalia. She was booked and processed for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia and was given a cash bond of $250.00.
Woman arrested for Possession of Marijuana and Paraphernalia
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
