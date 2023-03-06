On March 2, 2023, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Plymouth Police Officer Vinson observed a silver passenger car speeding northbound on Michigan Road near Shalley Drive. Officer Vinson then attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle eventually stopped in the area of 1707 N. Michigan Road. Upon contact with the driver, an investigation was conducted and it was determined that the driver, Ariel Huff, was operating the vehicle while intoxicated at over twice the legal limit. Ariel was detained and transported to the Marshall County Jail without incident and booked for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with a BAC equivalent of .15 or more.
Woman arrested for OWI twice over legal limit
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
