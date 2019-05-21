PLYMOUTH -- Five Marshall County D.A.R.E. students were honored Thursday, May 16, at the 28th annual Project D.A.R.E. of Marshall County banquet.
Hunter Davis, son of Robert and Amber Davis, was the Argos Community Schools D.A.R.E. essay winner.
Camila Jimenez, daughter of Jamie Jimenez and Maria Diaz, was the Bremen Community Schools D.A.R.E. essay winner.
Mason Bales, son of Ryan and Kristin Bales, and Kiera Yates, and granddaughter of Dennis and Rose McGrew, were the Plymouth Community Schools D.A.R.E. essay winners.
Sierra Hawley, daughter Craig and Serena Hawley, was the Triton Community Schools D.A.R.E. essay winner.
The students read their essays during the banquet, received a $100 check from Project D.A.R.E. of Marshall County, and had their names added to their school’s D.A.R.E. essay winner’s plaque.
Motivational Speaker Mr. Brett Eastburn exhilarated the guest with his message.
The Marshall County Committee for a Drug Free Indiana, Marshall County Prosecutor Mr. Nelson Chipman, Marshall County Government, United Way of Marshall County, educators and administrators from school corporations in Marshall County, local city and town police departments, Beacon Credit Union and Christo’s Banquet Center were recognized during the banquet for their support and assistance to the D.A.R.E. program.
For more information please call Sheriff Matthew Hassel at the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department 574-936-3187.