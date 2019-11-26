PLYMOUTH – All of Northern Indiana is under a high wind warning from early Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana said Monday.
Consistent winds are expected to be 25-35 mph with gusts as strong as 60 mph possible, the weather service said.
Downed trees and power lines are possible, according to the NWS, and power outages are also a concern.
“Travel could be difficult,” the weather service predicts, “especially for high profile vehicles on north south oriented roads.
The NWS is calling for likely rain across the area after 1p.m. EST and a high of about 50. The rain continues Tuesday night with a low of about 46.
The high will be around 50 on Wednesday with a low of about 30.
Thanksgiving Day is expected to be cloudy with a high around 40 degrees with a low of about 32.