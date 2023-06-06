On June 4, 2023 Plymouth Police Officer Baker was patrolling Jefferson St when he observed a black SUV weaving out of it's lane. Officer Baker conducted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle. After investigation it was determined the driver, Cydnie Wilson, was under the influence of alcohol. Wilson was taken into custody and booked into the Marshall County Jail for Operating While Intoxicated.
hot
Wilson arrested for OWI
- Content Provided
-
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Post 27 gets opening night shut out
- Young, colleagues introduce the Taliban sanctions act
- Legion baseball makes a comeback in Plymouth
- Former Vice President Pence files paperwork launching 2024 presidential bid in challenge to Trump
- Wilson arrested for OWI
- Young, Colleagues introduce bill to support ag education programs at community colleges
- Fernando arrested for Operating without a License
- Gerber II taken in to custody on Warrants
Most Popular
Articles
- DeMask processed for Domestic Battery in the Presence of a Child less than 16 years old
- Odonnell arrested for trespassing after being served no trespass order
- Maricle, Reese, and Wearley arrested on multiple charges
- Accident Report provided by Marshall County Sheriff’s Department
- Allen arrested on multiple charges
- Wilson arrested for OWI
- Buck arrested for OWI - BAC .15% or more, OWI - Endangering
- Quinn Jr. arrested for Criminal Trespassing and Public Intoxication
- Fernando arrested for Operating without a License
- Haggerty taken in to custody for Felony Warrant
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.