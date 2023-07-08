On July 5, 2023 at approximately 1 a.m., Officers with Plymouth Police Department were dispatched to Saint Joseph Regional Hospital in reference to an unruly male causing a disturbance inside the emergency room. The subject, Stephen Williams, was known to have an outstanding warrant for unpaid child support. The warrant was confirmed with Marshall County Dispatch and Stephen was taken into custody after he received medical clearance from the hospital. Stephen was transported to Marshall County Jail. 

