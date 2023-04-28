On April 26, at approximately 5:35 p.m. On April 26, 2023 at approximately 5:35 p.m. Plymouth Police Department Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Randolph St. in reference to a domestic dispute. Upon investigation it was discovered that Christopher Williams was in violation of a no contact order. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Marshall County Jail where he was booked on Invasion of Privacy.
Williams arrested for Invasion of Privacy, Violated No Contact Order
