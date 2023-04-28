On April 26, at approximately 5:35 p.m. On April 26, 2023 at approximately 5:35 p.m. Plymouth Police Department Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Randolph St. in reference to a domestic dispute.  Upon investigation it was discovered that Christopher Williams was in violation of a no contact order. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Marshall County Jail where he was booked on Invasion of Privacy. 

Tags

Recommended for you