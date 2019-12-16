PLYMOUTH – A Walkerton woman, the wife of an alleged white supremacy group member, was sentenced to nearly two decades in prison late last month after she pleaded guilty recently to dealing methamphetamine in Marshall County.
Marshall Superior Court I Judge Robert Bowen sentenced Sally Ann Roebuck, 41, on Nov. 27, to 17 years behind bars after she pleaded guilty to a single count of dealing meth as a Level 2 felony, which is punishable by 10-30 years if convicted. The average sentence is 17.5 years.
As part of Roebuck’s plea agreement with the Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office, a second charge of dealing meth as a Level 3 felony was dismissed.
According to court documents:
Roebuck sold 7.2 grams of meth for $300 to a confidential informant working with the Marshall County Undercover Narcotics Investigation Team at a business not far from Plymouth High School in late April.
As well, Roebuck and her husband, Donald W. Mills III sold 7.3 grams of meth to an officer working with UNIT or a confidential informant at an undisclosed business in Polk Township on May 7.
“Mr. Mills is known to be frequently armed and has made death threats to anyone involved in a (previous) case resulting in Mrs. Roebuck’s imprisonment,” the court papers state. “He is also known be a member of a well-known white supremacy group.”
That well-known white supremacist group is the Aryan Brotherhood, an investigator confirmed recently.
According to Indiana marriage license records, Roebuck, who also goes by the name Sally Mills, married Donald Mills in October 2016 in Starke County. Roebuck, who also goes by Roebuck-Mills, according to state records, has not divorced Mills.
According Indiana Department of Correction records, Roebuck is currently at the Rockville Correctional Facility in Rockville, Ind. Her earliest possible release date is May 2032.
Mills, charged with two counts of dealing meth, agreed to plead guilty in connection with his case. While accused of dealing meth with Roebuck once in May, he’s also accused of dealing meth a second time that month.
According to court records, Mills was scheduled to plead guilty and be sentenced late last week, but the sentence was not yet available.
Like Roebuck, he was charged with two counts of dealing meth, both as a Level 2 and a Level 3 felony.
Mills was scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 11, but his sentence was not immediately available.