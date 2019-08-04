KNOX — The Starke County Humane Society Dog of the Week is Quill.
Quill is a Cocker Spaniel/Terrier mix.
He is small to medium build and is 6 weeks old.
He does require softened food.
The Starke County Humane Society Cat of the Week is Lady Grey.
Lady Grey is a domestic short hair female.
She is spayed and is 3 years old.
She is described as a friendly, sweet girl.
If you are interested in Quill, Lady Grey or any of the other animals at the Starke County Humane Society, please call 574-896-5060.
You can also check them out on Facebook by searching @StarkeCountyHumaneSociety.
