KNOX — The Starke County Humane Society Dog of the Week is Quill.

Quill is a Cocker Spaniel/Terrier mix.

He is small to medium build and is 6 weeks old.

He does require softened food.

The Starke County Humane Society Cat of the Week is Lady Grey.

Lady Grey is a domestic short hair female.

She is spayed and is 3 years old.

She is described as a friendly, sweet girl.

If you are interested in Quill, Lady Grey or any of the other animals at the Starke County Humane Society, please call 574-896-5060.

You can also check them out on Facebook by searching @StarkeCountyHumaneSociety.

