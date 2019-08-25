WHERE ARE THEY NOW? is a series created by Journalist Merrie Chapman to keep you in touch with names and faces from your hometown, and explain what they are achieving and experiencing today.
NAPPANEE -- Jade Elizabeth Murphy graduated from NorthWood High School in 2015 with visions of becoming a nurse. She headed off to begin classes at Indiana University of South Bend (IUSB) — and as often happens to people making the transition from high school to adulthood, she found a bigger dream calling to her heart.
Now, four years later, the Nappanee Native has graduated from IUSB — is also a graduate of the Indiana University Police Academy (IUPA) — holds a Basic Tier 1 Certification in Law Enforcement—and is now a Cadet-Officer of the Indiana University Police Department, South Bend Division.
NEW ADVENTURE BEGINS
Murphy’s escapade of change began amid everyday college scheduling. She knew from the start which classes were required for her diploma, and the additional classes needed for her nursing license. In looking at the classes available she found interesting new options to balance out the diversity of classes—resulting in the addition to her schedule of several criminal justice classes. That is where her vague interest grew stronger. She began to look at her life dream of helping people no longer in the form of caring for others in the role of nurse—but rather working for the general safety of others as a police officer.
Discovering the option of a Cadet-Officer Program offered at IUSB, Murphy followed her heart and signed up to join 41 other cadet students. The group spent 14 weeks in Bloomington at the Indiana University Police Academy. The aspiring police officer said they grew individually—as a group—and bonded like a second family. Members supported and encouraged one another, and grew to trust one another as deeply as they would need to in any criminal situation the future may hold.
“I just stuck with it and worked really hard mentally and physically to prepare myself for the police academy, and here I am now,” said a proud Jade Murphy.
TRANSITION INTO NEW ROLE
Murphy no longer sees herself working alongside doctors, but her heartfelt desire to serve those around her is still in play. Each day she dresses in police uniform instead of scrubs—dons her police badge instead of a hospital identification card—and carries supplies to load handguns, not needles. Every step is still done with a goal of caring for others. The difference is that now she fights against diseases of crime rather than infection or cancer.
The 22-year-old has no regrets. Her dedication to others—pride in her new role—and appreciation of fulfilling this new dream, are evident to all when she speaks of her recent August 10 graduation from the Indiana University Police Academy. The same can be said for her talk of the family-like bond developed between her and other cadets.
“I have never received as much support from so many people at one time that I did these past three months,” expressed Cadet Officer Murphy. “Through all the ups and downs I always knew that no matter where I turned there was someone that would be there for me—whether it be a fellow recruit, instructor, or an administrator.”
Murphy also speaks of a desire to bring the community in close relationship with the law enforcement community.
“I want to help people recognize that law enforcement is there to help and to not be afraid of them,” shared Murphy.
NEW PERSPECTIVE
This summer of new experiences has touched Cadet Officer Murphy in profound ways. As can be expected she sees the world a bit differently now.
“The second week of academy was National Police Week and it hit differently this year,” shared Murphy. “Looking around at all the faces of future officers whose names could be added to the memorial one day was rough. It was an honor to participate in the Police Week Memorial Ceremony held by the Indiana University Police Department. Saluting the flag with the other recruits, and taking a moment to reflect on what we are about to do, had a huge impact on my life.”
Rest assured that the academy members also bonded outside of training.
“Taking the time to think about what all has happened this summer, I have noticed that it’s the little things about academy that I am going to miss,” reflected Jade Murphy in discussions which included descriptions of “What are the Odds?” games played amid the cadets. She also spoke of Friday night pool parties—computer problems lasting all summer that the technology team worked tirelessly to get up and running—movie nights in a frat house—spending time together in the early morning and late night hours as cadets pushed through training—inside jokes only those in the group could understand —and many more moments of coming together.
MOVING FORWARD
Murphy still has one-year left to complete in the two-year Indiana University Police Academy program. She will remain with the IUSB Campus Police during that time—or until she begins work with any city police department which she is now qualified to do.
Hats off to Jade Murphy and her fellow cadets. May you each serve long, successful careers free of injury and ultimate sacrifice. Blessings to each and every person who has made this level of commitment to serve others.