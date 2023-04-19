WASHINGTON, D.C.—Job creators and industry trade associations in Indiana and across the country are voicing support for S. 866, the American Innovation and Jobs Act.The bipartisan legislation, introduced by U.S. Senators Todd Young (R-Ind.) and Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) last month, would support research and development (R&D) investments by innovative companies across Indiana and the United States.
featured popular editor's pick
What they are saying: Support grows for Young’s American Innovation and Job Act
- Content provided
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- What they are saying: Support grows for Young’s American Innovation and Job Act
- Lady Pilgrims take down Warsaw in NLC opener
- Osorta-Ordonez arrested for multiple criminal charges after traffic stop
- Goad arrested on possession, parole warrant
- Fraschetti booked for Operating While Intoxicated, OWI - Endangering, and OWI - over .15 BAC
- Senate Republicans Outline Budget Priorities
- 'A Time to Honor' Nam Veterans
- Frantz booked for Operator Never Licensed and Fraud
Most Popular
Articles
- Stachowski booked for OWI and Endangering
- Two arrested on Warrants - Neglect of a Dependent
- Lacher arrested on warrants, possession
- Yoder arrested for OWI, and Possession of Marijuana
- Fraschetti booked for Operating While Intoxicated, OWI - Endangering, and OWI - over .15 BAC
- Plymouth man arrested at Days Inn Motel
- Frantz booked for Operator Never Licensed and Fraud
- Plymouth man arrested for Intimidation at Serenity Place Apartments
- Osorta-Ordonez arrested for multiple criminal charges after traffic stop
- Walkerton man arrested for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Endangering, and over BAC .15
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.