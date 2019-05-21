CULVER — The Lake Maxinkuckee Environmental Fund is seeking financial support from Marshall County to rebuild the Kline Levee.
KL is part of the Maxinkuckee Wetland Conservation Area, which is owned by the Department of Natural Resources Division of Fish and Wildlife and managed by Lake Maxinkuckee Environmental Council.
LMEC has constructed three wetlands: Kline Levee, Curtiss Wetland and the Wilson Wetland. Wetlands treat runoff that includes “nutrients” resulting from irrigation, rain and melted snow that may contain fertilizers, pesticides, animal waste or soil particles. The wetlands purify billions of gallons of runoff before it enters the lake.
KL purifies billions of gallons of water before that water reaches Lake Maxinkuckee. LMEC Executive Director Kathy Clark shared that when the levee was originally built, the United States Environmental Protection Agency would not allow any outside soils to be brought in for the construction of a wetland. Indiana’s first manmade wetland was the Wilson Wetlands, which were constructed by LMEC.
Wetlands are a water purification system. Levees typically consist of a control structure and an overflow, with baffles for continued purification. Allen Chesser, chairman of LMEC and vice president of LMEF, explained the value of wetlands with a comparison.
“Wetlands and constructed wetlands are the kidneys of the lake,” he said, adding that purifying the water through this process is more effective. “Once the water is in the lake, the resolution of any problems are costly and more difficult.”
The Kline Wetland was constructed on almost 80 acres of muck soils, which Clark describes as “pudding.”
Clark stated that LMEC did its best with was available while complying with government regulations. Now that problems relating to using organic soils for levees are better understood, those regulations have changed to accommodate more effective wetland development.
Soil is composed of sand, silt and clay. Organic soils contain a high level of silt which results in oxidization. Clay loam soil will be used to reduce oxidization and prevent aquatic mammals including muskrats to bore into the levee. That effort will be reinforced with chain link.
