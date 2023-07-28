On July 25, 2023 at 10:34 p.m., Plymouth Police units were dispatched to a room at the Economy Inn in reference to several 911 hang ups. Upon arrival witness stated they heard a female scream from the room and that a possible domestic was taking place. Upon further investigation, Lorenz Che Wenger was taken into custody and transported the Marshall County Jail on the charges of Domestic Battery and Strangulation.
Wenger arrested for Domestic Battery and Strangulation
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
