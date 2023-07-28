On July 25, 2023 at 10:34 p.m., Plymouth Police units were dispatched to a room at the Economy Inn in reference to several 911 hang ups. Upon arrival witness stated they heard a female scream from the room and that a possible domestic was taking place. Upon further investigation, Lorenz Che Wenger was taken into custody and transported the Marshall County Jail on the charges of Domestic Battery and Strangulation.

