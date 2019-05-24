As of Monday, May 20th, Indiana finishes last in percent of corn planted compared to the four other top corn production states.
The real concern is weather in the short term does not appear to be cooperating to allow for much additional progress soon.
Indiana has 14 percent of the corn planted compared to Iowa and Nebraska with 70 percent planted, Minnesota 56 percent planted, and Illinois 24 percent corn planted.
Corn prices have strengthened, though Indiana is a major part of the reason.
The challenge for area farmers is they are past optimum planting times for both corn and soybeans.
The time to plant corn safely will be ending by mid-June using a short season hybrid.
Weather forecast indicates it is likely to be early June to mid-June before planting poorer draining soils will be possible.
Hopefully, weather forecast is not accurate and planting can resume sooner.
Purdue University Center of Commercial Agriculture does have a recording from May 23 on Delayed Corn and Soybean Planting Decision Webinar that can be watched.
Key points are corn tends to have more of a marketing upside to soybean, due to trade issues.
Market Facilitation Program will be a single payment on total planted acres up to 2018 planted acres.
Though details are not out, this payment is on total eligible crop acres including corn, soybean, wheat and alfalfa hay raised this year.
Corn planted late will mature a little more rapidly than more timely planted corn.
Bob Nielson, Purdue Corn Specialist, notes that northern Indiana faces a major challenge, due to shorter growing season.
There is a tool at U2U Corn GDD that will determine when a hybrid will reach black layer in a typical growing season for each county of Indiana.
The key when planting shorter season hybrid is to have a good yield package including disease resistance and stress tolerance. No need to adjust planting populations for later planted corn.
For soybeans, planting population should increase by 10 percent for each week planting is delayed into June, with a typical double crop population by late June.
There is more of an advantage for narrow row beans in late June since it will allow quicker canopy closer and promote higher pod set. Maturity group is recommended to be reduced by ½ maturity group at mid-June.
Farmers are facing a challenging economic environment due to losing China as a market for soybeans.
Farmers were hoping for a good planting season and a favorable growing season to have good yields.
With cooler temperatures, even what is planted, is lagging behind a normal year. Hopefully, favorable weather will follow to allow late planted crops to yield.