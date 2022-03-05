BREMEN—After a meeting with the Marshall County Health Dept. (MCHD), Bremen Public Schools (BPS) has decided to remove the mask mandate for school and school-related activities. To better help with the transition, the school board held a public hearing to gage public reaction. All of the comments overwhelmingly approved of the decision, many expressing frustration with the masks and the mental health ramifications among students. Many of the public comments were met with thunderous applause.
Until now, BPS has maintained that the school corporation would remove the mask mandate when the state website dropped the COVID level to yellow. But after meeting with the MCHD, BPS and most of the other schools have decided to do away with mandatory mask wearing as of Tuesday, Feb. 22. “That was welcome news for me and I think the other superintendents were as well,” said Superintendent Dr. Jim White.
Eric Hudson, the high school cross country coach, commended the staff for all their efforts and upheld Bremen as a great school in general. However, he stood against masks, due to their unwholesome affect on the students. “We have to look out for our kids safety, but we also have to look out for their mental health. I’ve seen it first hand,” he said. “We have to shed these things.” He went on to publicly declare that he would no longer enforce any mask requirement nor wear one himself, even if the MCHD requires it in the future. The rest of those who spoke vehemently agreed with Hudson, saying that it was the parents’ right to decide.
Dr. White commented to the press that BPS was simply following the laws and guidance from government health officials. “To be honest, it was disappointing that after announcing that we are moving forward with removing the masking requirement that the individuals who addressed the Board seemed to be filled with anger. While this seems to be the trend across the nation, I had hoped that Bremen was a stronger community that could avoid such displays,” he said.