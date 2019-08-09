NORTH JUDSON – The Starke County Highway Department was expected to add two stop signs to a rural North Judson intersection recently.
Starting Monday, Aug. 5, 700 South and 250 West, southeast of North Judson in rural Wayne Township, will be a four-way stop.
A recent traffic study requested by the county and performed by Purdue University’s Local Technical Assistance Program (LTAP) determined additional signage is necessary.
Their report noted sight distance limitations due to vegetation, trees and a fence and pointed out that drivers approaching the intersection on the east leg of 700 South cannot see both directions of traffic unless their vehicle is out in the intersection.
Additionally, a hill on the 700 South eastern approach limits the approach sight distance of the stop sign and intersection, according to the report.
Traffic counts taken by the Starke County Highway Department show an Average Daily Traffic of 550 vehicles per day on 200 South, north of the intersection, and 200 vehicles per day on 750 West, east of the intersection.
The statutory speed limit of 55 mph applies.
The LTAP report notes while there are no recent reported crashes at the intersection, there is some evidence of near misses.
Signs warning “New Traffic Pattern Ahead” will be added along with the “Stop” signs.
“The Starke County Highway Department is committed to maintaining safe roads for our residents,” Superintendent Rik Ritzler said. “We believe the addition of a four-way stop at this intersection will be a good thing.”
