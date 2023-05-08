On May 8 at 4:10 a.m., Plymouth Police Officers were dispatched to the Economy Inn in reference to a female stating she had been battered by her boyfriend. When Officer Enyart arrived, he located the male suspect James Watts in a verbal argument with another male on the second level walkway. Upon investigation, Watts was arrested for Domestic Battery and lodged at the Marshall County Jail.
hot
Watts arrested for Domestic Battery at Economy Inn
- Content Provided
-
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Watts arrested for Domestic Battery at Economy Inn
- Guffey and Wilches arrested for Public Intoxication and Illegal Consumption of Alcoholic Beverage
- Vervynckt arrested for OWI with a Prior, Operating a Vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more
- Bradbury arrested for Operating While Intoxicated
- Sterling arrested for Battery, Domestic Battery, Intimidation, Interference with Reporting of a Crime, Criminal Mischief and Public Intoxication
- Echols-Adell arrested for Possession of Marijuana, Operator Never Licensed
- Carpenter arrested without incident for Battery
- Pilgrims split in tourney, fall in championship to Penn
Most Popular
Articles
- Minnesota woman booked for Possession
- Manns arrested on Warrant
- Rosas Jr. arrested for OWI-Endangerment and Illegal Consumption
- Davison arrested for OWI, Possession of Marijuana
- Dalton arrested on Warrant
- Nicholas “Nick” Laffoon promoted to Detective 1st Sergeant at Marshall County Sheriff’s Department
- Rohr booked for Warrant Service, Resisting Law Enforcement
- Compton and Listenberger advance to November’s General Election to compete to be Plymouth’s next mayor
- Carpenter arrested without incident for Battery
- DeMask incarcerated for Public Intoxication
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.