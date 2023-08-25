On August 23, 2023 at approximately 3;45 a.m., Plymouth Police were dispatched to the Economy Inn in reference to a possible domestic.  The caller stated that a male and female were fighting and that the male was destroying a car.  Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle that had been heavily damaged.  Upon further investigation, Bradley was arrested and transported to Marshall County Jail where he was booked on charges of Resisting Law Enforcement, Intimidation, and Disorderly Conduct.

