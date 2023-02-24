PLYMOUTH—Utilities Supervisor Donnie Davidson reported to the Plymouth Redevelopment Commission that finally, the solar farm at the wastewater treatment plant went online on Feb. 10 after four of the five inverters were commissioned and the two-way meter was installed.
Wastewater plant solar farm installed and online; should save the town $80K/year
