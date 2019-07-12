WARSAW – Shortly before 2 p.m. Friday, the Warsaw Police Department responded to a car vs. train accident at the railroad crossing on E. Pope St. located between S. McClellan St. and S. Detroit St., Warsaw police Det. Sgt. Brad Kellar, Public Information Officer, said in a news release.
As information came into central dispatch, officers were notified that a female and a young child fled along the street while the male driver fled along the tracks.
All three were quickly apprehended with the assistance of the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office and the Winona Lake Police Department.
Medics were called to check on the female and her 7-year old daughter but advised EMS they were not injured.
The driver was found hiding in an old camper on private property adjacent to the tracks.
He was taken into custody without incident and stated he was not injured, refusing any medical attention.
The male driver was identified as James Douglas Cable, of Bunker Hill.
The vehicle involved in the accident, a red 2015 Kia Sportage, was found to be an active stolen vehicle reported in Perry County, Illinois last Sunday.
The eastbound Kia was struck in the left rear quarter panel by a southbound Norfolk Southern train and spun around after the collision.
Damage was estimated between $5,000 and $10,000.
James Douglas Cable was listed as a possible suspect in that report from Illinois.
He has been preliminarily booked for Vehicle Theft, a level 6 felony, and other misdemeanor charges including Operator Never Licensed, Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident, and Possession of Paraphernalia, Kellar said.
Based on the conclusion of this investigation, other charges may be filed.
The female passenger, identified as Amber Wirsing, 27, later stated that she had been offered transportation from her residence to the county fairgrounds.
When Mr. Cable altered the travel plans, Wirsing protested that he either take them directly to the fairgrounds or drop them off on the side of the road.
Mr. Cable became upset and attempted to beat the train, even though the red flashing lights were operating correctly.
After the collision, he attempted to physically force her to stay in the car, according to Kellar.
He grabbed her daughter and fled the scene on foot, based on the driver’s actions. Wirsing was released after her interview.
James Douglas Cable is currently listed on the Illinois Sex Registry.
Investigators suspect he has been living in Indiana and wish to confirm these suspicions based over the past 72 hours.