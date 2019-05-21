PLYMOUTH – A Warsaw man arrested following what police say was a short standoff in Tippecanoe last week faces four charges of dealing methamphetamine in Marshall County.
Members of the Marshall County Undercover Narcotics Investigation Team, along with Bourbon police officers and Indiana State Police Troopers, arrested Taran Holderman, 27, on Thursday in a wooded area in Tippecanoe on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm by serious violent felon.
Read more about this in Wednesday's editions of the Pilot News.