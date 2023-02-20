On February 10, 2023 at approximately 6 p.m. Marshall County Sheriff’s Department (MCSD) Deputies conducted a Warrant Service at a residence located in the 1700 block of Cindy Trail. While doing so, K9 Officer Diesel was deployed into the residence. Upon doing so, a female identified as 32 year-old Sharlotte Preston of Plymouth was located and taken into custody without further incident. Preston was booked into the Marshall County Jail for resisting law enforcement along with her her three active warrants through Marshall County.

