On Feb. 8, 2023 dispatch advised of a wanted person in a red Chevrolet pickup that was in the area of Oak and Jefferson St. Plymouth Police Department Officer Weir located the vehicle and took the passenger, Roger Davidson of Knox, in to custody and transported them to the jail.
Warrant Service issued on Davidson
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
