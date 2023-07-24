On July 20, 2023 at approximately 6:30 p.m. Marshall County Sheriff’s Department Deputies conducted a warrant service when deputies’ located 33-year-old James W. Bailey Jr. of Walkerton at the Family Express located at 1351 S. Michigan Street in Plymouth. Bailey had an active felony warrant for his arrest through Marshall County. When deputies were taking Bailey into custody, he attempted to swallow two bags of suspected methamphetamine, but deputies were able to prevent him from doing so. Bailey proceeded to resist law enforcement before being safely taken in custody. The other occupant of the vehicle was identified as 34-year-old Sarah Shepperd of Argos. Suspected drugs were located in the vehicle. Bailey and Shepperd were transported to the Marshall County Jail. Bailey was booked for Possession of Methamphetamine – Level 5 Felony, Obstruction of Justice – Level 6 Felony, and Resisting Law Enforcement – Class A Misdemeanor, and his active felony warrant. Shepperd was booked for Possession / Deception of a Legend Drug – Level 6 Felony. 

