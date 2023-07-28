Plymouth, IN (46563)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Some may be severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Some may be severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.