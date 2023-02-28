On February 24, Jessica N. Bradley of Culver, age 22, was arrested on a warrant for Level 5 Felony-Burglary and Level 6 Felony-Theft. She was transported to the Marshall County Jail and turned over to jail staff.
Warrant Arrest made on Culver woman
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
